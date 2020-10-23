Jean Marilyn Gordon Travis
Hampshire - Jean Marilyn Gordon Travis, 90, retired teacher, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in the Cathey's Creek Community in Hampshire.
Graveside services for the family will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Campground Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hampshire Unit School to enhance the Special Education needs, 4235 Old State Road, Hampshire, TN 38461.Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 30, 1930 in Aetna, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Lee Gordon and the late Rosa Bell Neeley. On May 1, 1948, she married Kenneth Travis, Sr. who preceded her in death. In 1955, Jean and Kenneth moved to the Cathey's Creek Community, where they raised their children. At the age of 43, she returned to college and received a Master's degree in Education where she taught at Hampshire School until she retired in 1992. Several of her grandchildren had the privilege of being in her classroom at Hampshire School. Both grandchildren and great grandchildren have cherished memories of wading and skipping rocks in the creek bordering the property, or enjoying toasted marshmallows on crackers after school. After retirement she enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning her gardening spoils, raising chickens, volunteering at church, and working in the Hampshire Museum, car rides to Hickman County and reminiscing on childhood, as she pointed out various locations of memories were favored Sunday drives. Mrs. Travis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The week prior to her death she celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She enjoyed living close to the very best neighbors and sitting on her front porch watching them drive by often waving or honking to acknowledge her.
Jean was a lighthouse; she was quite and stood tall. She was a welcoming beacon to all who entered her home. She was bright shining example of kindness and humility for everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Granny will be missed dearly her on earth, a bittersweet goodbye as we envision the long-awaited reunion that followed in heaven.
Survivors include her children, Rita Greene, Kenneth (Anne) Travis, Jr., Gordon Lee (Susan) Travis, and Eldridge (Rosie) Travis; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; brothers, David Gordon, Larry Gordon, and Gary Gordon; sisters, Bessie Shepard, and Reba Barnes; and sister-in-law, Jean Cobb.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Gordon, Nicholas Gordon, Hilda Gordon; and step-mother, Frances Bates Gordon.
The family would like to express a special thanks to friends, neighbors, and Hospice Compassus for all they have done during this time.