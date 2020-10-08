Jeffery Rich
Jeffrey Wade Rich, age 58, passed away on October 2, 2020, in Columbia, TN.
Jeff as he was better known, was born on August 01, 1962, in Columbia, TN, to his parents, the late Jesse Willard and Lois Posey Rich who survives him.
Jeff is survived by sisters: Wanda (Bob) Walls of Woodbury, TN, and Janet Lynn (Dale) Johnson of International Falls, MN; and several nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com
