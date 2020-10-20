Jennie Young
Columbia - Mrs. Jennie Mae Campbell Young, 97, resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday, October 18 at Magnolia Healthcare and Rehab.
Funeral services for Mrs. Young will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Kenny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The body will lie in state on Friday, October 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and the family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family requests that anyone who is attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mask are provided by the funeral home. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born June 20, 1923 in Giles County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hattie Shaw Campbell. Mrs. Young was the oldest member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and the oldest in Happy Hollow Community. Jennie did domestic work for the late Shelby and Norris Coffey. She was a homemaker who enjoyed planting and growing flowers and cooking. She loved everyone and her Missionary work.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Campbell of Columbia; daughters, Lena Mae Lane of Columbia and Georgia Ann Hardin of Romulus, MI; grandchildren, Vivian Hardin, Kim Hardin, Lisa Hardin and Travis (Sharkea) Hardin; great grandchildren, James Shepherd, Quinton Hardin, Jalynn Echols, Javontay Hardin and Nia Hardin; great-great grandchildren, Samiah Shepherd and Amaya Hardin; special niece, Gerri Morris and nephews, Donald Morris and Rev. Kenny Anderson; extended family, Marilyn Coffey and family, Helen Thompson and family, and Mr. & Mrs. Mike Sharpton and son; special friends, Mary Horton, Rebecca Crowsby, Mae Cooper, and Aleatha Lawshea; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Gilbert Young; brothers, Thomas Campbell and James Polk Campbell; and sisters, Martha Morris and Blanche Campbell.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.