Jerome Edward Douglas, Sr.
Nashville - Jerry Douglas, 64, of Nashville departed to be with the Lord at home on September 6, 2020. Born on July 2, 1956, he was the son of the late Virgil and Carolyn Murphy Douglas of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.
Mr. Douglas is survived by his wife, Jingbin; his children, Jed Douglas and Penny Grace Judd (Lindsey) and their mother, Donna; his grandchildren, Harper Grace and Lincoln Judd; his twin brother, Danny Douglas (Laarni) and their children, Lydia and Daniel Moses; and his stepdaughter Yashu.
He was baptized as a young man at Main Street Church of Christ and lived faithfully devoted to the church throughout his life. Most recently, he was a member of James Avenue Church of Christ.
A 1974 graduate of MPHS, he played baseball at Freed Hardeman University and later graduated from MTSU in Business Administration. During his career, he successfully managed financial advisors in Murfreesboro, Columbia, and Cookeville retiring from AIG Financial Network and then serving at TransAmerica.
He genuinely enjoyed people, working hard, and traveling with his son and friends. His personality was larger than life bringing much joy and laughter to those around him. He enjoyed watching sports from playing ball in his youth and being a fan of the Atlanta Braves.
As a devoted grandfather, JerryPops, he delighted in spending time with his grandchildren cheering them on at the ballfields or singing hymns, praying, and reading scripture alongside them.
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Douglas will be held on Thursday, September 10th at Main Street Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant with visitation at 12:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Randy Kersey officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery with arrangements by Oakes and Nichols. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Pallbearers: Lindsey Judd, Daniel Douglas, Hendley Edwards, David Edwards, Johnny Edwards, Neal Gibson, John David Edwards, Mike McKnight, and Joe Bedwell. Honorary pallbearers: Mt. Pleasant High School, Class of 1974.