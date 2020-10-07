Jerry Clay Potts
Santa Fe - Mr. Jerry Clay Potts, age 69, a resident of Old Natchez Trace in Santa Fe, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Roger Humphrey and Keith Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Johnsons Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on July 17, 1951 in Columbia, Jerry was the son of Cora Lee Humphrey Potts and the late G.C. Potts. He was a 1970 graduate of Santa Fe School and worked over twenty years at Flame Gas in Columbia before retiring. A true outdoorsman, Jerry loved camping, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed reading, collecting guns and knives and watching sports. In his younger years, he often enjoyed bull riding.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Potts of Columbia; sons: Timmy (Virginia) Potts of Littlelot, James (April) Scott of Mt. Pleasant, John Scott of Santa Fe; sisters: Brenda Kay Potts of Santa Fe, Linda Fay Potts of Santa Fe; grandchildren: Melissa Travis, Kristen Poteete, Taylor Scott, Brittany Scott, Elizabeth Bytwerk, Sara Bytwerk, Savannah Scott, Dillon Scott, Christian Bytwerk, Adam Gossett, Jason Gossett, Jessie Gossett, Abel Scott, Kelly Scott; and four great grandchildren.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Raye Potts of March 1, 2020; brother, Carl Potts; nephew, Bobby Potts; and grandparents: Dave & Irma Humphrey.
Jerry Clay's family and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
