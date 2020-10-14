Jerry Hendrix
Jerry Wayne Hendrix "Pops", age 63, passed away on October 13, 2020. He was a long time resident of Culleoka, TN.
Jerry was born on July 17, 1957, to his late parents John Robert and Willie Maude Hendrix in Culleoka, TN. Pops was over all a master craftsman by definition, who could build anything from motors, to patios to treehouses. He loved racing of all kinds. His love of racing extended into restoring old cars and tractors. He once fully restored a beautiful 1972 Chevy Chevelle. He was a perfectionist, "Every-thing" had to be right said his life partner Judy. Frugal and humble are words that are used to describe him. In the late 70's, he help build the former Culleoka Fire Hall, along with many houses, basements and other structures all over Culleoka.
A service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, beginning at 3:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Columbia with Rev. Jason Beck officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday October 15th also at the funeral home from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Friendship Baptist Church in Culleoka, TN.
Jerry is survived by his son: Adam (Becky) Hendrix of Culleoka, TN; his partner: "His Judy" Judy Stanfill; grandchildren: Jacqueline Stanfill, Julianna Jones, Madison Jones, Parker Hendrix, Easton Hendrix, and Beckett Hendrix; sister: Johnnie Slaughter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Pops is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Lemay.
Pallbearers who will serve in honor Jerry will be Donnie "Doc" Chapman, Jimmy Turner, Rickey Haskins, Jon Kelley, David Stanfill and Jeff Jones.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in his honor may be made to The American Diabetes Association
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
