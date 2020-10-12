1/1
Jerry Lee "Pop" Frazier
Columbia - Jerry Lee "Pop" Frazier age 82 of Columbia passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born on July 8, 1938 in Dalhart, Texas to the late Shurman Taft Frazier and Wilma Lee Cash Frazier of Dalhart, Texas. He was the husband of the late Katherine Beard Frazier whom he married July 23, 1966. He retired from Erwin's Insulation.
Mr. Frazier is survived by his children, Gary Don Frazier, Timmy Lee Frazier, Lisa Ann Frazier; grandchildren, Brian Keith Frazier, Zachary Tyler Frazier, Cynthia Lynn Frazier, Jeremy Daniel Frazier, Matthew Paul Frazier, Cameron Allen Frazier; great granddaughters, Leighton Grace Hurt, Hazel Jade Anders; and siblings, Rita Nix, Sue Nowell, David Frazier, Edward Frazier, Sheila Story, Judy Miller, and Douglas Frazier.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry is preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Michael Frazier; and siblings, Duane Frazier, Donna Matthews, Earl Frazier, and Wilma Sherline Frazier.
Active pallbearers will be Timmy Frazier, Cynthia Frazier, Skyler Anders, Jeremy Frazier, and Matthew Frazier. Honorary pallbearers include Brian Frazier, Gary Frazier, and Cameron Frazier.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Miranda Wood, P.A. and staff or taking excellent and loving care of our loved one over the years.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 10:30 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Higdon Cemetery in Kennedy, Alabama. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
