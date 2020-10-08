Jerry Louis York
Mount Pleasant - Jerry Louis York, 82, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Health and Rehabilitation.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, 3:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, Tennessee, with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ages of the matriarchs and patriarchs of our family, and the seriousness of COVID 19, we are asking if you plan to attend, that you please wear a mask. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry York was born in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, to Conrad and Sarah Gregg York on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1938. He was a member of the graduating Class of 1957, Hay Long High School, Mount Pleasant. Jerry married his childhood sweetheart, Linnie Lindsey, on June 9, 1957, in Iuka, Mississippi. Jerry and Linnie moved to Nashville, where they worked, reared their children, and for many years had a second family of dear friends and neighbors in the community near their home of thirty-six years on Couchville Pike. Jerry's life work was as a truck driver, most notably for R. E. West and Service Transport. Jerry and Linnie were active members of Corinth Church of Christ, creating cherished memories of their church family. Jerry had a love of nature, spending much of his life hunting and fishing. He spent many years, along with his children, riding Quarter horses competitively, predominately at Laguardo and Suggs Creek Saddle Club. Shortly before his retirement Jerry and Linnie moved back to Mount Pleasant, returning to the land they loved so much on Dry Creek Road, raising cattle, fixing fences, working hay, and declaring war on thistles. Jerry and Linnie had their own paradise on "the homeplace," watching the changing seasons, the sunsets, and a variety of wildlife. Jerry's life was one of laughter and people, never meeting a stranger and befriending all.
Jerry is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Linnie L. York; his children, Andrea Joy York and Jerry L. York Jr.; his sister, Dorathy Kennedy (Ray); his brother, Dwight York (Katie); his sister-in-law, Eva York (Leon); his brother-in-law, Roland Fletcher "Dickie" Lindsey Jr. (Sara); his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Holt (J.C.); his granddaughter, Chloe Mae York, her mother Charissa Kilburn (Lee); and special friends, Justin Hyatt (Possum) and Donna Burke. Jerry is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends young and old, and dear members of the Amish community of Ethridge, Tennessee.
Jerry York is preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Sarah York; his parents-in-law, Roland and Rachel Lindsey; his brother, Leon York; and his nephew, John Henry Lindsey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Douglas Armstrong, Lindsey Chapman, John Randall Floyd, Randy (Buzz) and Penny Floyd, Tammy Green, Justin and Jason Hyatt, Roland Fletcher Lindsey III, Alex and Rebecca McWilliams, Philip York, members of the Hay Long Class of 1957
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Avalon Hospice of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, St. Jude's Hospital, or The Shriners' Hospital for Children. Personal memories and condolences may be posted at Heritage Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Gibran Naddy, Dr. Lucy Ledbetter, the staff at NHC Maury Regional Rehabilitation, Adoration Home Health, Unity Hospital, and Mount Pleasant Health and Rehabilitation. Without the kindness, love, and support of these individuals working with Jerry, our journey of the last year would have been much more difficult. Joy would like to thank her "army of friends" who have showered her and her family with love, support, cards, and delicious food as any need presented itself. Likewise, with the constant support and devotion of Justin Hyatt (Possum), Jerry was able to continue his dream on Dry Creek to the near end, even as Lewy Body Dementia made aspects of managing a farm challenging.
