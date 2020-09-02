Reverend Jerry Stephen Robertson
Reverend Jerry Stephen Robertson went to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Smith County, Tennessee on April 24, 1952. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Nashville where he graduated from East Nashville High School in 1970. His family attended Benson Memorial Church of the Nazarene, where he answered the call to ministry. He attended Trevecca Nazarene University and graduated in 1976. While attending Trevecca he met his future wife Jackie. He pastored at churches in Jackson, Ashland City, and Memphis before coming to Columbia First Church of the Nazarene where he served for 30 years and retired in 2017. He also provided countless hours of service to Camp Garner Creek in Dickson, TN. Steve enjoyed playing golf, gardening, cheering on the Volunteers, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for faithfully serving his congregation and community. Steve was a people person who never met a stranger, which endeared him to everyone he knew by having a listening ear and most importantly being a friend.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Ross Robertson; two sons, Wesley Ross Robertson (Emily) and Adam Michael Robertson; three grandchildren, Graham, William, and Joanna; sister, Robbie Ann Douglas (Bobby); brother, George Robertson (Wanda); brother-in-law, Mark Bomar, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen and Laura Phillips Robertson; sister, Joyce Bomar.
Pallbearers will include Jim Adkins, Charles Cornett, Jim Harris, Wayne Harris, Caleb Haynes, Chester Hutchison, Wayne Patterson, and Steve Welch. Honorary pallbearers will include the Agape Sunday School at Trevecca Community Church and the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene congregation.
The family would like to thank those who have prayed for Steve over the last few months, Dr. Reams Powers, and Charles Cornett at Northside Medical Professionals, staff and nurses of Hospice Compassus.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Dr. Moody Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. The family would also encourage those who plan to attend the visitation or service to wear a face mask.
The family suggests memorials to The People's Table at Columbia First United Methodist Church, 222 West Seventh Street, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
