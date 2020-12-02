Jerry Wayne "Jack" Holcomb
Columbia - Mr. Jerry Wayne "Jack" Holcomb, age 71, resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on May 10, 1949in Columbia, Tennessee, Jack was the son of the late James Walter Holcomb and the late Margaret Allie Graves Holcomb. He attended Columbia Central High School and worked as a security guard for Stauffer Chemical Company in Mt. Pleasant for many years. He was an avid Tennessee football fan who loved playing horse shoes, corn hole and Rummy. Jack was a Christian man of the Baptist faith. A very important part of his life was spending time with his family. He was a kind man and special person who will be missed so much by his family.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy Holcomb of Mt. Pleasant, James Holcomb of Mt. Pleasant, Jason Holcomb Crumley of Columbia, Deanna Holcomb Crumley Wyeth of Columbia, siblings, Donald (Eloise) Holcomb of Columbia, James Terry (Mary Jane) Holcomb of Mt. Pleasant, Linda Sparks of Columbia, Brenda (Ricky) Foster of Columbia and several grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be: Troy Holcomb, Chris Holcomb, James Holcomb, Jeremy Holcomb, Daniel Holcomb, Derrick Foster, and Jason Crumley.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice Compassus.
