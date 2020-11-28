1/1
Jerry Wayne Runions
Jerry Wayne Runions
Columbia - Jerry Wayne Runions, 71, resident of Columbia, died Saturday at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Mylan Coble and Rock Jaggers officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Hospice Compassus, 830 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born in Maury County, he was the son of the late Walter E. Runions and the late Alberta Burlison Runions. Mr. Runions worked for 48 years at Maury Farmers' Cooperative and was a part of the Hampshire Men's Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Most of all, Mr. Runions enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Catherine Marie Graves Runions of Columbia; daughter, Melissa (Nick) Andrews of Columbia; grandchildren, Macy Lyn Andrews of Columbia and Walker Ray Andrews of Columbia; sisters, Delvene (David) Kennedy, Marileen Anglin, Rachel (Charles) Taylor, Deborah Sims, Sue Powell, and Annie (Danny) Dale; brothers, James E. Runions and Charles (Judy) Runions; and sister-in-law, Stella Runions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Ray Runions; brothers-in-law, James "Buck" Anglin and Leroy Powell; and one niece; and two nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Nick Andrews, Walker Ray Andrews, Steve Anglin, Brandon Anglin, Jimmy Runions, James Nathan Runions, Ryan Pilkinton, and Anthony Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Barbara and David Travis, Current & Former Employees of Maury Farmers Cooperation, and the Wisdom of the Hampshire Men's Club.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Breanna and Amy and all the staff of Hospice Compassus.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
