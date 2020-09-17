Jessie "Ruth" Arnold-Massey-Allen

Jessie "Ruth" Arnold-Massey-Allen was born June 28th, 1929 and passed away to her eternal home at 91 years of age on August 30th, 2020. She grew up in Mt. Pleasant and worked at Dr. Barnes Drug Store for 5 years, beginning at age 13. She considered him her second father. She left Mt. Pleasant in her late teens and later re-located to Nashville after marriage and resided in Nashville for 50 years before moving to Pleasant View to live for the last 20 plus years of her life. Some interesting facts she would tell is, she was chosen to ride in the mule day parade from school because she had good teeth. Also, while working at the drug store a film director stopped in to eat while traveling through and wanted to send her to CA for a screen test for the movies. Her mother would not let her go for the screen test.

If you lived in Mt Pleasant during that era you probably will remember her from her days at the drug store. Above is one of many pictures she has of Dr. Barnes and her together.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert O. Allen, father Everett Arnold, mother Ida Mae Arnold and sister Lorene Renfro.

She is survived by son, Dennis Allen (Valeri) Hendersonville, TN and daughter, Kathy Knox (Ricky Knox) Pleasant View, TN. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at Mallory's Cemetery, Thomasville, TN on Sept. 26th at 1:00 pm. Nashville crematory.



