1/1
Jillian Brown
Jillian Brown
Jillian Leanne Brown, a beautiful 16-year-old light in this world, lost her life tragically as a passenger in a car accident on October 20, 2020.
Jillian entered this world on February 26, 2004, in Sarasota, Florida to her parents Jonathan and Jennifer Brown. Jillian was a student at Central High School here in Columbia. During the pandemic Jillian began her studies in the evening with virtual learning and went to work at her father's company US Tank and Cryogenic. She was passionate about music, especially country and hip hop. She was her brothers biggest sports fan and jealous of her sisters dance moves and all her Tic Tok fans. Jillian's family describes her smiles as infectious, she was honest, a great friend, she never met a stranger. She was a practical joker and took selfies for days. "She was all legs and a lot of Dr. Pepper"
A service in honor of Jillian's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, TN. Burial will follow in the Arbors at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm also in the funeral home.
Jillian is survived by her parents Johnathan and Jennifer Brown of Columbia; her brother: Jonathan (J.J.) Brown Jr; her sister: Jocelyn E. Brown; grandparents: Thomas (Linda) Witter, Joni (Gary) Puckett, and Linda Brown. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Jim Brown.
Pallbearers to serve in honor of Jillian will be Joey Oliveri, Ryan Preissner, Ryan Tietgens, BJ Gill, Michael, Tipper, and Jeff Coats.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Jillian's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, The Wounded Warriors Project, or Vanderbilts Children Hospital.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
