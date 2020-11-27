Jimmie Ray Rowland, Sr.
Columbia - Jimmie Ray Rowland, Sr., age 91, a resident of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 just ten days shy of his 92nd birthday. He was the husband of Barbara Kelley Rowland.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Monte McCandless, Brother Rick Points, and Sheriff Bucky Rowland officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family encourages those who plan on attending to please wear a mask. Masks are provided by the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jimmie was born on December 6, 1928 on Sheboss Ridge in the Hampshire Community and was the son of the late William Henry Rowland and the late Bethel Gibson Rowland.
He was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church where he taught Sunday school. He retired from Union Carbide after thirty two years of service. He was the owner and operator of Jimmie Rowland's Tree Service for over sixty years. He was an avid coon hunter and had many coon hunting buddies young and old throughout the years. He was a supporter of St. Jude's Benefit Coon Hunt every year in Parsons, Tennessee. His number one focus was Jesus Christ and sharing the Gospel with others. He was the patriarch of his family. Jimmie was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. No one can fill his shoes. The love of God showed through his life every day. He will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Kelley Rowland; children: Jacky (Wanda) Rowland, Donna Keys (Gary) Witherow, Marsha Kinzer, Jeffrey Rowland; step children: Cindy (Larry) Johns, Tim (Linda) Kelley; grandchildren: Jimmie Howard Rowland, Derrick A. (Jessica) Kinzer, Cody (Melissa) Rowland, Brian M. Keys, Allison Kinzer, Toni (Lance) Malcolm, Adam Johns, Jason (Jennifer) Johns, Benjamin (Caley) Johns, Sara Beth (Joey) Sims, Ginger Bishop; great grandchildren: Colton Kinzer, Mikayla Kinzer, Brenna Rowland, Jackson Kinzer, Jaxson, Jacoby, and Caleah Rowland; Abbie, Natalie, and Levi Malcolm, McKenzie, Amberlin, and Jaiden Bishop, Jackson and Jonah Johns, Nehemiah Johns, Daylen and Joenie Sims; great great grandchildren: Teddy Kinzer and Chevy Rowland; the mother of his children, Rose Rowland; and a host of nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John L., Lemuel, Buck, and Frank Rowland; sister, Loreatha Ivey; son in law, Tommy N. Kinzer; granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Rowland; and grandson, Brent Matthew Keys.
Pallbearers will be: Derrick and Colton Kinzer, Jimmie Howard Rowland, Will Dunnebacke, Michael Brown, Randy Fitzgerald, Sheriff Bucky Rowland, and Terry Dugger.
Honorary pallbearers will include the past employees of Union Carbide, the members of Faith Pentecostal Church, and the employees of Heritage Funeral Home.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
