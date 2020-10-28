JoAnn Cedillo
Columbia - JoAnn Cecilia Cedillo, age 67, wife of Joe Anthony Cedillo, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. The entombment will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12PM at Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on April 22, 1953 in Los Angeles, California, JoAnn was the daughter of the late George Marvin Couch, Jr. and the late Josephine Mary Ann Sorge Couch. She married Joe Anthony Cedillo on July 14, 1990. JoAnn was a faithful member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She worked twenty-two years for the United States Postal Service before retiring and was a member of the Local 1853 Postal Union. She enjoyed reading, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sons: Joe A. Cedillo, Jr. (Michelle McDonald) of Columbia, Mitchell (Ryan) Cedillo of Columbia, Andrew Cedillo of Columbia; brother, George (Veronica) Couch of Alaska; and grandchildren: Justin, Alysia, and Nicholas Cedillo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Cedillo; daughter, Alyssa Cedillo; grandson, Christopher Cedillo; and sisters, Debra Aquino and Yvonne Couch.
