1/1
JoAnn Cedillo
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Cedillo
Columbia - JoAnn Cecilia Cedillo, age 67, wife of Joe Anthony Cedillo, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. The entombment will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12PM at Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on April 22, 1953 in Los Angeles, California, JoAnn was the daughter of the late George Marvin Couch, Jr. and the late Josephine Mary Ann Sorge Couch. She married Joe Anthony Cedillo on July 14, 1990. JoAnn was a faithful member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She worked twenty-two years for the United States Postal Service before retiring and was a member of the Local 1853 Postal Union. She enjoyed reading, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sons: Joe A. Cedillo, Jr. (Michelle McDonald) of Columbia, Mitchell (Ryan) Cedillo of Columbia, Andrew Cedillo of Columbia; brother, George (Veronica) Couch of Alaska; and grandchildren: Justin, Alysia, and Nicholas Cedillo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Cedillo; daughter, Alyssa Cedillo; grandson, Christopher Cedillo; and sisters, Debra Aquino and Yvonne Couch.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com


Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved