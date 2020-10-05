Joann Patterson Laws
Joann Patterson Laws went home to Jesus on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 79 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Joann was born to Theo and Lila Mae Musgrove Patterson on October 9, 1940 in Maury County, Tennessee. Joann loved spending time and getting to know everything about her family, friends, and neighbors. She never met a stranger. While at Life Care, Joann wanted to meet every new patient and their families, she even wanted to take care of them if possible. She even wanted to go around watering all the flowers the patient had because anyone who knew Joann, also knew that she had a green thumb and knew that she had a yard full of beautiful flowers at home.
Joann is survived by three children, Tim (Jeannie) Laws of Santa Fe; Mark (Jennifer) Laws of Lewisburg; Kristi (Danny Shaffer) Laws of Summertown; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Tosha Ambrose) Laws of Mt. Pleasant; Destiny (Dakota Adair) Laws, Chase (Kaylee) Laws all of Santa Fe; Adam (Lauren Rector) Laws of Mt. Pleasant; Mary Beth (Cody Sims) Barnett of Mt. Pleasant; Samantha (Curtis Guthrie) Barnett, Noah (Mallie Hunter) Brown all of Mt. Pleasant; three great grandchildren, Layla and Hudson Sims of Mt. Pleasant; Marleigh Adair of Santa Fe; two brothers, Doug (Marie) Patterson of Texas; Milton (Brenda) Patterson of Williamsport; one sister, Patty Smith of Carlsbad, New Mexico; and one very special niece, Angie (Rick) Houston, and their children, Eustacia and Grayson Houston of Carlsbad, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Sue Patterson of Columbia; and several more nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, James Patterson; and one sister Linda Sue Franklin.
Joann's wishes were that she did not have a service. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
The family would like to express a special thanks to the caring, compassionate, and loving staff at Life Care Center of Columbia, Dr. Doug Kennedy and Haley Kimbrell, and Pam and Jimmy Rochelle, for all the special care they showed Joann.