Jobe Beckley Sr.

Guided by the tender hand of God, with quiet calm and serenity Jobe Beckley Sr. relinquished his earthly life on the morning of Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, followed by burial at Flannigan Hill Cemetery in Lynnville, TN.

A walk-through visitation will be Thursday, September, 10, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM at V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends from 4 PM to 6 PM.

The family will be following COVID guidelines. Masks are required for all guests and family members attending visitations and services.

Jobe was born February 2, 1926 the son of the late Joseph Beckley Sr. and Myrtle English Beckley. He was proceeded in death by his wife Maggie, son Carl, infant daughter Carol, and brother Joseph Jr.

A life-long resident of the Columbia Macedonia community, Mr. Beckley graduated from College Hill High School in 1945 where he played football, served as the team business manager, and was a member of the Boule-Guilde Club.

In 1947 Mr. Beckley moved with his family to Pontiac, Michigan where he worked for General Motors Corporation Pontiac Motors Division in the foundry. After thirteen months he returned to Columbia. Mr. Beckley retired in his late seventies after over fifty years of self-employment.

Jobe Beckley married Maggie Austin Cobble in 1949 and was married to her for fifty-one years until her death in 2000. Together their focus was on providing for their large family. In their later years they found renewed enjoyment in gardening, cooking and canning --- necessities when raising their family. They also enjoyed watching baseball games, particularly the Chicago Cubs. Their most important joy was being grandparents. They loved preparing for the holidays and special family events.

Mr. Beckley found great joy in overindulging the kids with a large variety of candies and ice cream.

Before his passing time and Parkinson's had weakened Jobe's once strong body; but his talent for math, his keen sense of observation and ability to remember details remained with him.

We still enjoyed listening to him tell us about his first job at age six; the story how as a teenager during World War II meat rationing he built his own little enterprise raising and selling chickens to a local restaurant; and how as a young boy before starting the school day he would ride his bicycle along a route of prominent homes on North High and West Sixth streets to fire the coal furnaces and would repeat the route in reverse, to do the same, on his way home from school.

One of the locations along Jobe's route was not a home, but the Catholic Church when it was located on North High. When the Priest received a new floor model radio he gave Jobe his old Philco Baby Grand.

Received as a gift eighty years ago, that Baby Grand still works today. Our Dad and that radio had so much in common, the outer shell scratched and worn…but still handsome, and the inner workings grounded ---- steady, reliable, strong.

Jobe Beckley is survived by his brother David Beckley.

His children and their families: Jacqueline Jordan, Jobe Beckley Jr., Gail and Maurice Coates, Josephine and James Watson, Pamela and Alex Rowe, Steve and Charla Beckley, and Yvonne Beckley.

His grandchildren and their families: Amber and Maurice Davis, Amanda Jordan, Lytle Jordan, Brian Beckley, Brandon Beckley, Tara and Daniel Hunt, Stephanie Watson, Candace Watson, Marcus and Rachelle Rowe, Stachia and Albert Harris, and Siarra Beckley.

Great grandchildren: Tyler, Bella, Aubry, London, Autumn, Daniel III, Cameron, Logan, Maverick, Albert (AJ), Anthony, Austin, and Alex.

Mr. Beckley's family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation for the compassion, support, and care provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Dr. William Heerman, and RNs Megan and Charley; Vanderbilt University Medical Center Round Wing Fourth Floor Staff; and RNs Kasey, Candace, Sarah, and Lisa with the Columbia office of Caris Health.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church chalice fund (3019 Cayce Lane, Columbia TN 38401) or the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.



