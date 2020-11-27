1/1
John Eglinton Sr.
1943 - 2020
Columbia - John Alvin Eglinton Sr., 77, of Hampshire, Tennessee, passed away on November 20, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN after an extended illness.
John was born on June 20, 1943, in Wyandotte, MI, and was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Harold Eglinton (Ruth Fern Eglinton) and Marguerite Noblett Eglinton, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jessie and Martha (Whitehead) James, Jr.
John was a veteran of the United States Navy where he was a torpedo man on the destroyer USS Noa. John was especially proud of his crew's recovery of John Glenn on Friendship 7 when it splashed down after orbiting the earth. John was a precision toolmaker owning a tool and die business where he worked with his son prior to his retirement. John worshipped with World Outreach Church (Murfreesboro) and very recently surrendered to and accepted Christ.
John loved his family and is survived by his wife, Barbara Jeanette (James) Eglinton; his children, John Eglinton Jr., and wife Karen, Deborah Elliott and husband Kirk, Melissa Collie and husband Jon, Amanda Edmonson and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Emily VanHook and husband Brice, Taylor Elliott, Claire Wells and husband Braden, William Edmonson, Jessie Eglinton, and wife Olivia, Savanna Collie, Joseph Collie, Charlie Edmonson, and Ava Edmonson; great-grandchildren, Asher Eglinton, and Baker Eglinton.
A private family service is being held. Honorary pallbearers will be the critical care nurses at Maury Regional Medical Center and John's friends from Catheys Creek, the YMCA, and his McDonald's coffee club in Columbia. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization endeared to John.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
