John Michael "Mike" Harvey

Columbia - John Michael "Mike" Harvey passed away on 17 August 2020 in Columbia, TN at 61 years old. Mike was born in Manchester to the late Dr. Charles Ben Harvey and Sue Lillard Harvey

Mike was a professor of accounting and economics at Columbia State Community College for over 25 years. His students and fellow faculty knew him as a caring and dedicated teacher who showed compassion for all of his students. He was a loving and generous person to all, especially his children. Mike enjoyed playing with his dog Bo, volunteering in the community, listening to country and oldies music, shooting rifles and pistols with his family, and reading as many books as he could get his hands on. Mike was married to Rene Harvey, the mother to his children, for 20 years and they remained friends through his death.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Ben Harvey. He is survived by his mother Sue Harvey; brothers Charles (Jennifer) Harvey, Steve Harvey, and Burton (Patsy) Harvey; children Allyson (Phillip) DeWitt, John Harvey, and J.T. (Britney) Booth; and granddaughter Hunter Leigh Booth, who love and miss him.

Mike Harvey will be honored in a private graveside service for family and be laid to rest next to his father at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Condolences may be sent through the Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN (931-455-0677 or kilgorerefh@lighttube.net). If you would like to show support for Mike Harvey and his family, we are requesting you donate to the Tullahoma animal shelter (wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov), where he adopted his dog Bo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store