John Raymond Neal II
John Raymond Neal, II
John Raymond Neal, II, 24, resident of Trotwood Avenue, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at St. John's Churchyard with Father John Hays. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 801 South High Street, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born August 15, 1996 in Maury County, he was the son of Clayton Morris Neal, Sr. and Tina Marie Turner Neal. He was a 2015 graduate of Centennial High School in Franklin and attended Chattanooga State and Columbia State.
Planning and going forth on his next fearless adventure was when John felt happiest. Through skateboarding, traveling, playing guitar, going to concerts, camping, spelunking, fishing, boating, kayaking, and even cliff diving he lived fully with radiance, zest, and bold choices. John shone bright in Outward Bound while learning more about his favorite place – the great outdoors. His experiences and tenacity for knowledge earned him the proud title of a student ambassador for the People to People leadership program and tassels on his Centennial High school graduation cap for being a member of the National Honor Society. The Jobs for Tennessee graduates program enabled him to transition into college where he studied and pursued a marketing degree. Both his heart and mind were overflowing. Those who had the joy of knowing John, knew his many rays of talent and felt his unconditional love.
In addition to his parents Clayton Morris Neal, Sr. and Tina Marie Turner Neal of Columbia; survivors include his sister, Ashley Anne-Marie (Jacob) Leonard of Columbia; brother, Clayton Morris Neal, Jr. of Columbia; maternal grandmother, Marlene Marie Manning of Apache Junction, Arizona; paternal grandmother, Linda Faye Morris of Hilton Head, South Carolina; aunt, Grace Anne Morris of Hilton Head, South Carolina; uncles, Brett Alexander (Jennifer) Neal of Columbia; Tyrone Kenneth Neal of Columbia; great aunts, Barbara (Thomas) Lambert, Kathy Cox, Anne Harris; and great uncle, David (Iosifovna) Neal.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John R. Neal, Sr.; and uncle, John R. Neal, Jr.
Active pallbearers will be Nate Becker, Colt Duncan, Hunter Hodges, Johnathan Kendall, Brooks Knight, Jacob Leonard, and Austin Perrin
Honorary Pallbearers will be William Hays, Julian Hays, Woody Jackson, and Joe Kendall, David Houston, Charles Bittick, and Tim Parkison.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
