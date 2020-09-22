John Riley Andrews
Columbia - Mr. John Riley Andrews, age 66, husband of Diane Andrews, and a resident of Columbia passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. James Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5-9PM and again on Friday from 11AM-12PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on January 9, 1954 in Columbia, John was the son of Sam Andrews and the late Mary Lou Gilliam Andrews. He was a marvelous husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a true family man who loved watching his grandchildren grow up and was always excited to know a new one was on the way. John was looking forward to retiring next year to help with his newest granddaughter, Riley, coming in February. He was a man of many talents; he was an avid fisherman, hunter and an excellent mechanic. John loved his evening time watching Dr. Pol with Nanny. He was a long time employee of Maury County Solid Waste.
In addition to his father, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Diane Andrews; two sons: Darrel (Amanda Goff) Andrews, Shane Andrews; one daughter, Kristy (Chris Baldwin) Andrews; grandchildren: Hala Diane (Quinton) Hemphill, Ben Riley Andrews, Eli Landon Andrews; granddaughter on the way, Riley Laken Baldwin; brothers: Bobby Ray (Lynn) Andrews, Billy Wayne (Carol) Andrews, Terry Michael (Barbara) Andrews; brother in law, Howard (Becky) Hight; several nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Edward Andrews; and nephew, Trinity Ryan Andrews.
Pallbearers will be: Ben Andrews, Eli Andrews, Nick Andrews, Walker Andrews, David Andrews, Anthony Pylant, Bart Anderson, and Steve Davis. Honorary pallbearers will include: Bill Johnson and the employees of Maury County Solid Waste.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.