1/1
John Samuel McKennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Samuel McKennon
Columbia - John Samuel McKennon, 82, resident of Columbia, died Tuesday at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichol Funeral Home with Bishop Raymond Pennington, Jr. and Bishop Ronnie Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born February 2, 1938 in Mt. Joy, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Otey Gray McKennon and the late Rosie May Church McKennon. He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School's class of 1956. On May 19, 1962, he married Martha McCaleb McKennon. Mr. McKennon worked for 35 years as a delivery man for Aramark. He was an avid University Tennessee Volunteers fan, avid card player, and loved to play the Tennessee Lottery. Mr. McKennon enjoyed playing in the First Farmers & Merchants Bank co-ed softball league and also The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Basketball League. Most of all, Mr. McKennon was a devoted grandfather, his grandchildren were the love of his life. Mr. McKennon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha McCaleb McKennon of Columbia; daughter, Melissa McKennon (Ross) Mann of Santa Fe; son, Michael Wayne McKennon of Lewisburg; sister, Mildred McKennon Williams of Columbia; brother, Collin (Judy) McKennon of Columbia; grandchildren, Shannon Gage Holcomb, John Caleb Holcomb, Ethan Lane Holcomb, and Dory Gray Holcomb; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dudley Gray McKennon, Earnest Richard McKennon, Robert O'Dell McKennon, Dolly Lucille McKennon Lanius, Florence Evelyn Runions Cook, Barbara Elizabeth McKennon Brooks.
Active pallbearers will include Gage Holcomb, Caleb Holcomb, Ethan Holcomb, Ross Mann, Wade Matheny, and Bill Dawson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved