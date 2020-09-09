John Samuel McKennon
Columbia - John Samuel McKennon, 82, resident of Columbia, died Tuesday at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichol Funeral Home with Bishop Raymond Pennington, Jr. and Bishop Ronnie Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born February 2, 1938 in Mt. Joy, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Otey Gray McKennon and the late Rosie May Church McKennon. He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School's class of 1956. On May 19, 1962, he married Martha McCaleb McKennon. Mr. McKennon worked for 35 years as a delivery man for Aramark. He was an avid University Tennessee Volunteers fan, avid card player, and loved to play the Tennessee Lottery. Mr. McKennon enjoyed playing in the First Farmers & Merchants Bank co-ed softball league and also The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Basketball League. Most of all, Mr. McKennon was a devoted grandfather, his grandchildren were the love of his life. Mr. McKennon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha McCaleb McKennon of Columbia; daughter, Melissa McKennon (Ross) Mann of Santa Fe; son, Michael Wayne McKennon of Lewisburg; sister, Mildred McKennon Williams of Columbia; brother, Collin (Judy) McKennon of Columbia; grandchildren, Shannon Gage Holcomb, John Caleb Holcomb, Ethan Lane Holcomb, and Dory Gray Holcomb; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dudley Gray McKennon, Earnest Richard McKennon, Robert O'Dell McKennon, Dolly Lucille McKennon Lanius, Florence Evelyn Runions Cook, Barbara Elizabeth McKennon Brooks.
Active pallbearers will include Gage Holcomb, Caleb Holcomb, Ethan Holcomb, Ross Mann, Wade Matheny, and Bill Dawson.