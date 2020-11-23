John Will Matthews

Columbia - John Will Matthews was born on March 15, 1947 in Columbia, TN to the late Charlie and Ethel Matthews. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday November 21, 2020 at his residence.

John was a long time resident of the Canaan Community and attended Canaan AME Church.

John enjoyed cutting up, making others laugh at his jokes, nice clothes, a sharp hat and clean cars. Teasing his sisters was another one of his favorite things. But most of all John loved being with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ethel Matthews, brother Cedric Matthews, daughter, ShaKita Turrentine, brother in laws, William Lee Webster, and Fulton Thomas Abernathy and nephew William Antonio Webster.

John Will Matthews leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Yolander Matthews of Hohenwald, TN, Demetria Matthews of Nashville, TN and Dominique Qwens of Columbia, TN, sisters, Lottie Webster Abernathy, Gayle Matthews, and Joyce Matthews, and sister in law Daisy Abernathy Matthews. His grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family members, friends and The Canaan community continue to cherish his memories.

The body will lie in state Tuesday from 4-6 at Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home. A private service will be held on Wednesday at 12noon at Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home.

Face Mask are required and Social distancing will be implemented.

Pastor Frances Orr- Eulogist

Roundtree,Napier and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



