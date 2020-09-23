John William Riley
Culleoka - Mr. John Riley, age 78, resident of Culleoka, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25th at 2pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points and Keith Baker officiating with military honors provided by the United States Army. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, September 24th from 4-8pm and a masonic service will be held starting at 6pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John was born on May 31, 1942 in Hickman, Kentucky and was the son of the late Walter Webb Riley and late Robbie Lee Eakes Riley. He was a 1960 graduate of Culleoka High School and later went to electrical school. He worked as an electrician for Monsanto Company and drove a school bus for seventeen years. He was a longtime member of Glendale Methodist Church. John was a proud mason for over 46 years and Past Master, serving as a Mason Member of the Pleasant Grove #138 Lodge in Culleoka and a Plural Member of the Benton Lodge #111 in Santa Fe. He served in the United States Army as a military police and went to the Vietnam War. Known to many as "Big John", he enjoyed the Tennessee Vols, Dale Earnhardt, and fishing. His favorite hobby was working in his garden. He also adored his miniature yorkie Molly. Most of all John loved his family and Linda and Allison were the apple of his eyes and he loved Steven like a son. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter: Linda Carol (Steven) Lovell of Columbia; brother: Wayne (Donna) Riley; grandchild: Allison Carol Clark (Austin Harber); and many nephews and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Herbert Walter Riley; sisters: Wyona Anderson and Linda Stanfill; and brother: Walter W. Riley, Jr.
Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Po Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
