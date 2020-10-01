John Willie "Popcorn" Moss

Mr. John Willie "Popcorn" Moss, born on November 9, 1936, to the late Mr. Winston Moss and Mrs. Florence "Mama Kitty" Jones Moss, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Maury Regional Hospital.

A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm til 6:00 pm at V.K.

Ryan & Son Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 pm til 6:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:30 am til 12:00 noon, with funeral services to follow at 12:00, all at Carmack Boulevard Church of Christ. Interment will be at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

"Popcorn," in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Ann Moss Armstrong and Dorothy Marie Moss and brother William Moss.

"Popcorn" was educated in the Maury County School System, class of 1958. He was a faithful employee for 46 years at the Tennessee National Guard Army as a mailroom clerk until he retired.

"Popcorn" accepted Christ at an early age where he joined "Broadway Christ Church of Christ" (now "Glass Street Church of Christ" in Mt. Pleasant, TN). He served faithfully until his Lord Savior Jesus Christ called him home on Monday, September 28, 2020.

"Popcorn" was a man who had a heart for everyone. His character of who he was speak for himself. "Who Didn't Know "Popcorn"-everyone knew him by his smile, laughter and most of all "the blowing of his car/truck horn" in Mt. Pleasant, TN.

"Popcorn" was married to Sarah Ann Moss of Mt. Pleasant TN. They were blessed with two lovely daughters.

"Popcorn" leaves to cherish his tremendously and delightful memories, his lovely daughters, Cherry (George) Grandberry and Mary Moss of Mt. Pleasant, TN. Grandchildren: Victoria, Maurice and Quentin Grandberry, Dallas and Chesney Brown, step granddaughter Christina (David) Giles. Great grandchildren: Zakiyah and Aaliyah Dobbins, Laniyah and Christian Grandberry, Richard Wilcox and MySean Wells. Brothers, Frank Moss of Columbia, TN and Donald Moss of Killen, TX; sisters, Jennie Mae Vestal and Lula (Howard) Bailey of Columbia, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Two devoted friends Perry Winn and Luther Darris.

V.K. Ryan & Son is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store