Joseph Martin Fitzwalter
Hampshire - Joseph Martin Fitzwalter, 66, employee of General Motors in Spring Hill and resident of Hampshire, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Isaac Crass officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203-4226 or Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2494 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born March 19, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Jesse Fitzwalter and the late Mary Fitzwalter Dudzik. Mr. Fitzwalter was member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Ann Shuler Fitzwalter of Hampshire; son, Christopher (Laura) Fitzwalter of Oklahoma; daughter Brandy Fitzwalter of Missouri; granddaughter, Gwen Fitzwalter; brothers, Gene (Shelly) Fitzwalter, Keven Fitzwalter; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Jensen, Linda (Steve) Marble, Cheryl Shults, Kimberly (Scott) Grasshoff; aunt, Carol (Kenneth) Kilen; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Dudzik.