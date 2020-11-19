Ms. Joyce Ann Wilson

Columbia - Ms. Joyce Ann Wilson, age 65 of Columbia died Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A Walk Through Viewing will be Friday from 1:00 til 6:00 PM at V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home where the family will be preset from 4:00 til 6:00 PM.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in the McCains Community.

Born October 10, 1955, to the late Milton Willie Wilson and Estella Gray Wilson. She attended Maury County High School graduating from Carver-Smith High School.

She loved her nieces and nephews and loved being around her family. She loved playing cards, fishing, cooking and most of all talking her smack.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellis Louise Baxter and Theodis Armstrong Wilson and one brother, Donnie Ray Wilson and two nieces.

She leaves to cherish her sister, Teresa Wilson and brothers, David Wayne Wilson, (Darlene), Charlie Willie Wilson and Milton Wilson; Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store