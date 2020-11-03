J.P. Due, Jr.

Columbia - J.P. Due, Jr., 98, owner of Campbell & Due Contractors Inc. and resident of Columbia, died Monday at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Caldwell. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Thursday from 10:00. A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

Born May 1, 1922 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Joe Pillow, Sr. and the late Annie G. Estes Due. He was a graduated of Columbia Central High School class of 1940 and went on the play football for 1 year at Cumberland University. Mr. Due was drafted to United States Navy during World War II, where he served on the U.S.S Idaho. On December 2, 1944, he married Frankie Evelyn Priest Due who preceded him in death on June 27, 2019. In 1947, Mr. Due and his brother-in-law, Jeep Campbell founded Campbell & Due Contractors Inc., where he worked until he was 89 years old. Mr. Due was a lifelong member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he also served as an Elder for several years. He loved being outdoors especially with his horses. Above all, Mr. Due was a devoted family man, and especially loved the time they spent together on family vacations.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah A. Due of Columbia and Denise (Dan) Due-Goodwin of Brentwood; nephews, Jimmy (Sue) Campbell of Columbia, Eddie (Sherry) Campbell of Columbia, Mark (Mimi) Priest of Bethel, Aaron Priest of Bethel; niece, Amy Priest Robinson of Bethel; sister-in-law, Rose Priest of Columbia; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janie Ewing, Pauline Campbell, Raymond Due, and Ralph Due.

Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Campbell, Eddie Campbell, Mark Priest, Aaron Priest, Dan Goodwin, Doug Sandlin, Terrence Bybee, and Nathan Miller.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Hospice Compassus, all of Mr. Due's past and present caregivers, and especially Angela Morton.



