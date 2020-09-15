Judith Lee Westmoreland
Judith Lee "Judy" Nelson Westmoreland, 77, homemaker and member of the Glendale United Methodist Church, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at NHC of Columbia surrounded by her children.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday at 2:30 P.M. at Friendship Cemetery with Reverend Frank Smith officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Born August 2, 1943 to the late parents of Ray and Dorothy Webber Nelson. She was raised on the family farm in Butler, Kentucky. Most of her life would remain to be connected to farming in many ways. She graduated from Pendleton High School of Falmouth, Ky in 1962. The same year, she and her twin sister, Joyce enlisted with the Naval armed forces and served her country with honor. It was in the Navy that she met the love of her life, Paul Edward Westmoreland, and they married in April 18, 1964. They settled in the Culleoka community, Paul's hometown, and began their family. There they raised their three children Paul Jr., Tracy and Lea Ann. Along with her dedication to her family, homemaking, and farming, she had a love for fishing. Family and friends who had the pleasure of fishing with her never had the pleasure of out fishing her. She had a knack for catching fish and passed along those pointers to her grandchildren. She earned the nickname "Rockhopper" from her husband, Paul from his observations of her professional rock navigating skills on the shores below the Wheeler Dam. Later in life, as her grandchildren began making their way into the stages of school and sports, she would attend countless ballgames and cheerlead along. She loved her family and loved having them together on special occasions.
Survivors include her children, Paul Westmoreland Jr (Susan Loomis) of Athens, AL, Tracy (Tony) Henson of Culleoka, Lea Ann (Joey) Scott of Culleoka; grandchildren, Christian Hornbeck, Amanda Shaffer, Jacob Edward Scott, Zachary Paul Henson, Logan Nicole Scott, Jessica Davis, Brandon Davis; great granddaughter, Macy Shaffer; twin sister, Joyce Ann (Mike) Tarbox of Ostrander, OH; brothers, Ray (Joan) Nelson of New Carlisle, OH, Rick (Debbie) Nelson of Butler, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Paul Edward Westmorland, on July 9, 1999, and her granddaughter, Kendall Tine Westmoreland.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses, tech's and staff of NHC of Columbia for their care and kindness to their mother.
Pallbearers will include Joey Scott, Jacob Scott, Tony Henson, Zachary Henson, Christian Hornbeck, and Luke Anderson.