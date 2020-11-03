1/1
Judith Mauck
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Mauck
Spring Hill - Mrs. Judith "Judy" Rae Mauck, age 71, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Jack Trieber officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10AM-12PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery in Nashville on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11AM. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 18, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Judy was the daughter of the late Gottlieb Trieber and the late Emily Weber Trieber. She married Donald Mauck on May 31, 1975. Before her work as a homemaker, she worked as a Kindergarten teacher for five years and later homeschooled all six of her children. She was an avid reader and devoted Christian. She read her Bible every morning, was a Sunday School teacher, and played the piano and organ for her church the majority of her adult life. Judy was a member of Family Baptist Church in Columbia. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She loved her family and was incredibly involved in her children and grandchildren's lives.
In addition to her husband, Donald of forty-five years, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons: Donald (Angie) Mauck of Franklin, John (Jadene) Mauck of California, Peter (Sharon) Mauck of California; daughters: Cassie (Steve) Fox of Spring Hill, Emily (Brock) Campbell of California, Rachel (Dustin) Hubbart of Illinois; brother, Jack (Cindie) Trieber; sister, Jill (Dave) Smith; thirty grandchildren; one great grandchild and another great grandchild on the way.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved