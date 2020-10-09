Jyoshna Joshi
Columbia - Jyoshna Moyee Joshi, age 63, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10AM – 12PM (puja), 12 – 2PM (visitation) and cremation at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on March 7, 1957 in Odisha, India, Jyoshna was the eldest daughter of the late Dhruba Charan Ratha and the late Basanta Kumari Satpathy-Ratha. Most of you may have remembered her as the quiet sidekick helping Ajoya at the restaurant. But there was so much more behind that quiet demeanor. She was the eldest of five children and her mother's right hand person in wrangling all of the little ones. She studied Economics in college and graduated with honors in 1978. Hers was an arranged marriage. In the late summer 1979, she was 22 years old when a young Ajoya—accompanied by his entire family—came to her home to "check out the prospective bride." The entire event took at most 10-15 minutes and an agreement was reached. These two young folks were to be joined forever in the eyes of God soon. The young betrothed spent less than 5 minutes together in the presence of their entire families and respected elders before meeting again on the marriage altar. (Just spitballin' here, but I highly doubt there was any kissing or "hanky-panky").
Fast forward to September 23, 1981 when Jyoshna and daughter Julie arrive at the Nashville airport on her first birthday to be re-united with Ajoya for the first time in almost 2 years. Almost all communication was through written letters and sparing Polaroids— which took 20+ days to reach one another. Their 41 year marriage defied all odds. They somehow melded into one person and it was impossible to tell where one began and the other ended. Best friends, soul mates, partners in crime; each could tell you what the other was thinking at any given moment.
They moved to Columbia in 1983 and took over New Orleans Famous Fried Chicken. For over 35 years they smilingly served their community delicious food. (It must have been good because one gentleman used to drive up from Mobile, Alabama every month to get his fix.) They dearly loved their community and never in almost 40 years did they ever consider moving.
Jyoshna was an incredibly selfless person and lived for absolutely EVERYONE besides herself. She was a woman of God and loved to read/watch devotional items to deepen her faith. Some of her hobbies included doing crafts, gardening, writing poetry, knitting/crocheting, finding a bargain and cooking. Her favorite show was Wheel of Fortune and she never missed World News with David Muir (whom Ajoya referred to as her boyfriend and she'd blush). Jyoshna loved the
beach and going anywhere with water. She was an incredibly strong woman who never had an idle day. In the Indian culture, males are more highly prized; but she gave birth to two daughters. Her absolute biggest goal in life was to raise her girls to be "strong trees who could stand tall alone and without help" instead of "weak vines relying on anyone else," she succeeded with this and it was her greatest source of pride…
She is survived by her husband, Ajoya Kumar Joshi of Columbia, TN; daughters: Anjalie "Julie" Joshi, M.D. and Philip Matthew Hines of Tullahoma, TN, Deepalie "Milie" Joshi, Esquire and Thomas Basham of San Diego, CA; brothers: Rajanikanta Ratha of Odisha, India, Kamalakanta Ratha of New Delhi, India; sisters: Sabita Ratha of Odisha, India, Sasmita Ratha of Odisha, India; Swami Adyananda Saraswati and the late Maa Adyamoyee Saraswati of Nashville, TN, Mr. and Mrs. Nrusingha Joshi, Dr. and Mrs. Pravat Joshi, Dr. and Mrs. Bijoy Joshi all of Odisha, India and and last but never least, her grandson, best friend and light of her life, Nikhil Karthik Narasimhan.
Pallbearers will be: Philip Mathew Hines, Tom Basham, Amit Joshi, Abinash Joshi, Prashant Joshi, Akshay Joshi, Pramode Mohapatra, and Narasimhan Ramakrishnan. Honorary pallbearers will be: Nikhil Narasimhan, Shonki and Aaira Mohanty.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Jyoshna was a lifelong contributor.