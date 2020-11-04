1/1
Kathryn Irene Burns
Kathryn Irene Burns, age 79, passed away at Maury Regional Medical Center Monday, November 2, 2020. Katie was born February 1, 1941 in Darlington, PA to the late Russell Davis and Elizabeth Bennett Davis.
Katie was bright light in this world with an indiscriminate caring heart. Although, shy at times, behind her timid. appearance was a heart for other people. Katie was truly a kind and selfless person. Pretty much everything she did in life was oriented toward caring for others. Katie is deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be dearly missed.
Katie is survived by her husband of 45 years: Charles Burns; son: Jason Burns; daughter-in-law: Deborah Burns; granddaughter: Kayla Burns; and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at Polk Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bob Vassar officiating.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
