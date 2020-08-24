1/1
Kenneth Michael (Mike) Sherman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Michael (Mike) Sherman
The family celebrates the life of Kenneth Michael (Mike) Sherman, whose life ended on August 23, 2020. Mike was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Kenneth and Margaret (McCullough) Sherman, on December 14, 1944. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deborah Ditto Sherman, who was his high school sweetheart; daughter, Abby Sherman Forsythe (Andy) of Spring Hill; son, Russ Sherman (Cindy) of Collierville, Tennessee; sister, Peg Sherman Riley of Benton, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Kathy Ditto Henderson of Gallatin, Tennessee. Mike's grandchildren: Madeline, Eleanor and Samuel Forsythe of Columbia, Tennessee. Nieces and Nephews: Paige, Chris, and Kelly Eaves and Bonnie, Luke and Lillie Ditto.
Mike was raised in Memphis, where he graduated from Messick High School. He was employed by Braniff International Airlines for 17 years until their closure. He was proud of his 31 year career with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2014. Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church in Columbia and a lifelong United Methodist.
The family will visit with friends on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am, all at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Burial will follow in the Arbors at Polk Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Chris A. Eaves will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Andy Forsythe, Chris Forsythe, Michael Forsythe, Jack Sherman, and Russ Sherman.
Memorials will be directed to Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved