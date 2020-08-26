Or Copy this URL to Share

The family celebrates the life of Kenneth Michael (Mike) Sherman, whose life ended on August 23, 2020. Mike was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Kenneth and Margaret (McCullough) Sherman, on December 14, 1944. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deborah Ditto Sherman, who was his high school sweetheart; daughter, Abby Sherman Forsythe (Andy) of Spring Hill; son, Russ Sherman (Cindy) of Collierville, Tennessee; sister, Peg Sherman Riley of Benton, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Kathy Ditto Henderson of Gallatin, Tennessee. Mike's grandchildren, Chris Forsythe of Lascassas, TN, Michael Forsythe (Caitlin) of Columbia, TN, Emily, Erin, and Jack Sherman of Collierville, TN. Mike's great-grandchildren, Madeline, Eleanor, and Samuel Forsythe of Columbia, Tennessee. Nieces and Nephews: Paige, Chris, and Kelly Eaves and Bonnie, Luke, and Lillie Ditto.

Mike was raised in Memphis, where he graduated from Messick High School. He was employed by Braniff International Airlines for 17 years until their closure. He was proud of his 31-year career with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2014. Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church in Columbia and a lifelong United Methodist.

The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am, all at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Burial will follow in the Arbors at Polk Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Chris A. Eaves will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Andy Forsythe, Chris Forsythe, Michael Forsythe, Jack Sherman, Robert Stewart, and Russ Sherman.

Memorials will be directed to Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401.

