Kerry Couch
Kerry Eugene Couch, 65, founder and owner of Nashville Computer, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence on Albert Matthews Road.
A memorial service will be conducted Monday at 10:30 A.M. at West Seventh Street Church of Christ with Randy Owens, Barry England, Doug Couch, and John Law officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Columbia Academy, 1101 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 384701 or Freed-Hardeman University158 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born September 8, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Leon Couch and Verna Lee Stanley Couch. He was a 1973 graduate of Madisonville High School and a 1977 graduate of Freed-Hardeman University. For 18 years, Mr. Couch was on the Board at Freed-Hardeman University. A loving and devoted member of West Seventh Street Church of Christ, where he was an Elder for 13 years. Mr. Couch taught children's Bible class for over 40 years and influenced the lives of many young children as evidence by the letters of appreciation sent back to him, traveled on several mission trips in the United States and four other countries. He loved spending time with his family and farming. Mr. Couch was known as the "Candy Man" at West Seventh Street Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Leon and Verna Lee Couch of Madisonville; survivors include his wife, whom he married May 19, 1979, Lisa Puckett Couch of Columbia; daughter, Elizabeth (Tyler) Sells of Columbia; son, Keith (Brandy Jenkins) Couch of Columbia; grandson, Gregory Wilder Brooks Sells of Columbia; brother, Doug (Debbie) Couch of Dickson; sister, Vickie (Ricky) Carroll of Madisonville; and several nieces, nephews, and large loving extended family.
Honorary pallbearers include Elders of West Seventh Street Church of Christ and Freed-Hardeman University Board members.