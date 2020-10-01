1/
Kitty Marie Wood
Kitty Marie Wood, age 93, passed away on, October 1, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1927 in Trenton TN to parents, Ernest Bradley and Janie Brewer Bradley.
She loved her family but most of all her Lord. Kitty was a member of Sandy Hook Church of Christ. She loved helping people. She loved to visit the shut-ins at Hidden Acres. She loved to share her love for her Lord by teaching Sunday School at Sandy Hook Church of Christ.
Kitty is preceded in death by her parents and husband: Charles H. Wood; brothers: Joe Bradley and Hugh Bradley; twin sister: Katie Craig.
She is survived by her sons: Danny Wood (Kay) of Hampshire and Gaylon Wood (Beverly) of Rockdale; granddaughters: Reagan Wood and Sabrina Norton; great-granddaughters: Shaelyn Norton and Alyana Wasserman.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday October 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, with Jeff Waldrop officiating.
Pallbearers: will be family and friends
Honorary Pallbearers: Late Wanda Thompson, staff at Unity Hospice, and Melanie Staggs at Keystone Assisted Living in Lawrenceburg and staff.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your thoughts at www.williamsfh.com



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
