La' Dontrey Eshawn Maple

Columbia - La' Dontrey Eshawn Maple, known as Trey and Trizzy, age 26 of Columbia, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal rest to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home with his family where he wanted to be. La'Dontrey was born on August 13, 1994 to Carlene Maple Armstrong and Anthony Gordon in Columbia, TN. A walk-through visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm til 6:00 pm at V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home. Family will be present from 4:00 pm til 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be held Thursday, at 1:00 pm at Rosemount Cemetery. La'Dontrey obeyed the gospel of Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age. He received his education in Maury County School, graduating from Central High School in the Class of 2012. He played football for Maury County bulldogs. He was a member of the JR ROTC while attending Central. He was an outgoing affectionate young man and had a smile that could light up the room. He was his mother's pride and joy. They shared a truly special bond. He was employed at GM until his untimely illness and from there his mom and step-father Mike was there to take care of him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Lola Mai Maple and Leroy Smith; great-grandparents Mary Frances Maple and James Maple, Dorothy Armstrong and Ann Baugh; two brothers Antonio Keon Turrentine, Antoine Gordon and nephew Ke'Mario Antrez Turrentine. Left to cherish his memory is his very loving and devoted mother and step-father Carlene (Michael) Armstrong; father, Anthony Gordon; grandparents Doris (James) Polk and Ernest Baugh; brothers, Joseph and Jason Brown, Manuel Gordon, Quantez Turrentine; sisters, C'Nitra Davis, Makyah Gordon and A'ziy Gordon; uncle and aunt, Quan Brown and Adrikias Baugh; very loving and devoted aunts, Deborah Maple, Sandra Maple, Terresa Maple, Evelyn Maple, Rhonda Gordon and Sherrie Gordon; uncles, Larry and Ronnie Maple; loving and devoted girlfriend, Brittany Ray. Very special best friend Samantha Sparkman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he leaves to cherish his memory that will always be in their heart.



