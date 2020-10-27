Ladye Sellers
Columbia - Ladye McNeese Sellers (88) died October 26, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1932 in the Odd Fellows Hall community. One of 15 children, she and her brothers and sisters were raised working at their family's general store serving the community.
Ladye graduated in 1950 from Jones High in Lynnville and then attended David Lipscomb College and graduated with an education degree in 1954. She had the honor of being voted as wittiest as a junior at Lipscomb in 1953. During her college years she met her future husband Allen Campbell (Bud) Sellers through a college friend.
Halloween remained a family favorite as Ladye and Bud met on the holiday.
Ladye and Allen were married August 1, 1956 at Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ.
Ladye devoted her life to being a farm wife and educator. She taught school at Highland Park Elementary for three years before moving on to teach at Headstart, where she retired.
She loved children - her own and many others - most of all her two grandchildren Claire and James Allen! What joy they brought after Allen's death following an untimely accident at age 58.
Ladye was close to her nieces and nephews and loved them dearly. She also loved trips with her siblings covering much of the United States and often to the mountains with Burnetta and Julie Gary.
Ladye enjoyed her time while at LifeCare and loved and appreciated each visit from her friends and family. She always attended the events and was a proud member of the council. She also was the 2018 Valentine's Day Queen.
The family would like to thank the staff at LifeCare of Columbia as well as a special thanks to Brandon Whiteside.
A private graveside service for immediate family and close friends will be held at Lasting Hope Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 the family requests that masks be worn by those in attendance.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Philip (Phil) Sellers and Sheryl (Damron) Sellers as well as their children Claire Sellers Hill and James Allen Sellers.
She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cathy Lee (Sellers) Cullum and Thomas (Tom) Alan Cullum and Tom's children Donovan, Jared and Bryce Cullum. She is also survived by sister-in-law Mary Sellers Pogue as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Allen C. (Bud) Sellers, her parents Dudley and Lochia McNeese, brothers and sisters Ella Harris, Ruth Arthur, Wallace McNeese, Harvey McNeese, Almedia (Meta) Attkisson, Charles Henry McNeese, Herbert McNeese, DJ McNeese Jr., Jesse McNeese, Katie McNeese, Robbie Edwards, Tiny Dean McNeese, Cecil McNeese, and Laura Uselton.
Pallbearers will be Tim McNeese, Jimmy Edwards, Kevin Thompson, Tony Lee, Keith Uselton, and Mark Rector.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Beech Grove Church of Christ, the men of Carters Creek community, and Billy Randolph, Robert Lee (Bobby) Clark, Jimmy Damron, Ed Chambers, Randy McNeese, Greg McNeese, Glen Edwards, Ricky Edwards, Jackie Edwards, Sherwin McNeese, Kenny Attkisson, Rob McNeese, Steve Bledsoe, Kirk Pogue, and John Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.