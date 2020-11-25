1/1
Larry Pigue
Larry Pigue
Larry Pigue, 74, longtime resident of Marshall County, died Tuesday at Marshall Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. in Friendship Cemetery with Rick Rolin officiating.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences can be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born December 24, 1945 in Marshall County, he was the son of the late Bobby Pigue and the late Margaret Hobbs Pigue. He was a graduate of Marshall County High School's class of 1964. After high school, Mr. Pigue earned his real-estate license and worked as a real-estate agent for many years. He also worked for Heil Quaker and the Agriculture Department of Tennessee as a livestock inspector. Mr. Pigue loved farming on his family farm from the age of 14. He was a member of the Westvue Church of Christ. Mr. Pigue will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thrasher Pigue of Mooresville who he married December 22, 1970 ; sons, William Keith Pigue of Mooresville and Brian (Kelley) Pigue of Culleoka; grandsons, William Paxton Pigue and Caden Duane Pigue; granddaughters, Rylee Elizabeth Pigue and Lindsey Nicole Pigue; Karen Pugh, who has always been like a daughter; and cousin, David Hobbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Pigue Hardison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
