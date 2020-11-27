Larry Pigue
Larry Pigue, 74, longtime resident of Marshall County, died Tuesday at Marshall Medical Center.
A graveside service were conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. in Friendship Cemetery with Rick Rolin officiating.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences can be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born December 24, 1945 in Marshall County, he was the son of the late Bobby Pigue and the late Margaret Hobbs Pigue. He was a graduate of Marshall County High School's class of 1964. After high school, Mr. Pigue earned his real-estate license and worked as a real-estate agent for many years. He also worked for Heil Quaker and the Agriculture Department of Tennessee as a livestock inspector. Mr. Pigue loved farming on his family farm from the age of 14. He was a member of the Westvue Church of Christ. Mr. Pigue will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thrasher Pigue of Mooresville who he married December 22, 1970 ; sons, William Keith Pigue of Mooresville and Brian (Kelley) Pigue of Culleoka; grandsons, William Paxton Pigue and Caden Duane Pigue; granddaughters, Rylee Elizabeth Pigue and Lindsey Nicole Pigue; Karen Pugh, who has always been like a daughter; and cousin, David Hobbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Pigue Hardison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.