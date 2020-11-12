Laura Reed Brock
Laura Frances Reed Brock, 84, retired Administrative Assistant for Carter Distributing in Chattanooga, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at NHC Maury Regional. Mrs. Brock spent the last few years of her life in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
, or the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born December 2, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late George Burton Reed and the late Frances Buchanan Reed. Mrs. Brock was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Mrs. Brock served for years as a West Point Military Academy Liaison Officer assisting candidates and families with the admissions and nomination processes.
Survivors include her daughter, Kae (Robert) Fleming; son, James (Diane) Brock; brothers, George B. (Barbara) Reed, II, Thomas B. (Leila) Reed; grandchildren, Reed Harrington, James Harrington, Drake Fleming, Lauren Brock, and Jason Brock; great grandchildren, Brock Harrington, Avery Delle Fleming, and Mack Algeo Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Frances Brock Harrington.