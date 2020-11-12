1/1
Laura Reed Brock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Reed Brock
Laura Frances Reed Brock, 84, retired Administrative Assistant for Carter Distributing in Chattanooga, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at NHC Maury Regional. Mrs. Brock spent the last few years of her life in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born December 2, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late George Burton Reed and the late Frances Buchanan Reed. Mrs. Brock was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Mrs. Brock served for years as a West Point Military Academy Liaison Officer assisting candidates and families with the admissions and nomination processes.
Survivors include her daughter, Kae (Robert) Fleming; son, James (Diane) Brock; brothers, George B. (Barbara) Reed, II, Thomas B. (Leila) Reed; grandchildren, Reed Harrington, James Harrington, Drake Fleming, Lauren Brock, and Jason Brock; great grandchildren, Brock Harrington, Avery Delle Fleming, and Mack Algeo Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Frances Brock Harrington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved