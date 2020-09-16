1/1
Leah Kristin Hayward
Leah Kristin Hayward
Leah Kristin Hayward, age 32, passed away on September 15, 2020, in her home in Columbia, TN, after a long, hard-fought battle with Leukemia.
Leah was born on October 07, 1987, in Newport News, VA, to her parents Janet Mountcastle and the late Harold L. Hayward. Leah graduated from Tennessee Technology Center and worked to become an LPN. She spent ten years working in the field of nursing before her illness prevented her from caring for others. She was passionate about music of all kinds, steaming from a deep family tradition in it. Leah was a spiritual woman steeped in faith who did everything she could to prepare her family for her joining her Lord and Savior.
A celebration of Leah's life and family will be on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will join together following the service in Blevins Hall to fellowship. Her sister Tara will lead the service.
Leah is survived by her children: Stasia Hayward and Cayden Thompson; her mother: Janet Mountcastle of Columbia, TN; Sisters: Tempra Hayward and Tara (Christina) Hayward; step-sisters: Lindsey Smith and Melinda Smith.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
