Leslie "Woody" Liles
Leslie "Woody" Liles, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on October 16, 2020 at his residence.
Woody was born on November 10, 1948, to parents, Haywood Liles and Jewell Wright Liles in Mt. Pleasant, TN. He graduated from Haylong High School, class of 1968 also attended Columbia State Community College. Woody retired from GE, in Louisville KY after 30 years. He was a member of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was passionate about music, history, and researching ancestry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Uncle: Jimmy Luckett; Aunt: Maymie Hester and Special cousin: Danny Luckett.
He is survived by his loving wife: Donna Kay Liles; his special aunts: Aunt Evelyn Luckett and Aunt Betty Luckett; brother: Dwight Liles (Denise); sister-in-law: Sherry Geiger (Jeff); brother-in-laws: John Weatherly (Shauna), Don Weatherly (Kathy); and multiple cousins.
Special thanks to Jimmy Haywood (Brenda), Roland McKnight (Maryann), Tommy McCormick, Judy Baxter (Gene), Liz Bradburn (James), Patricia Culvert (Ralph), Small Town Diner Coffee Club, Mt. Pleasant Museum, and Mt. Joy Community.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial service for Woody will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Mark King officiating. Masks are required per family request. Meal to follow service at Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
