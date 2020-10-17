1/1
Leslie "Woody" Liles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie "Woody" Liles
Leslie "Woody" Liles, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on October 16, 2020 at his residence.
Woody was born on November 10, 1948, to parents, Haywood Liles and Jewell Wright Liles in Mt. Pleasant, TN. He graduated from Haylong High School, class of 1968 also attended Columbia State Community College. Woody retired from GE, in Louisville KY after 30 years. He was a member of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was passionate about music, history, and researching ancestry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Uncle: Jimmy Luckett; Aunt: Maymie Hester and Special cousin: Danny Luckett.
He is survived by his loving wife: Donna Kay Liles; his special aunts: Aunt Evelyn Luckett and Aunt Betty Luckett; brother: Dwight Liles (Denise); sister-in-law: Sherry Geiger (Jeff); brother-in-laws: John Weatherly (Shauna), Don Weatherly (Kathy); and multiple cousins.
Special thanks to Jimmy Haywood (Brenda), Roland McKnight (Maryann), Tommy McCormick, Judy Baxter (Gene), Liz Bradburn (James), Patricia Culvert (Ralph), Small Town Diner Coffee Club, Mt. Pleasant Museum, and Mt. Joy Community.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial service for Woody will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Mark King officiating. Masks are required per family request. Meal to follow service at Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory
819 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, TN 38474
(931) 379-5574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved