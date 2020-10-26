Lillian Juanice West
Lillian Juanice Wilkinson West, age 53, passed away on October 21, 2020, in Magnolia Kentucky. She was born on December 29, 1966 in Columbia Tennessee, to her parents Dennis Wilkinson and Sharon Grimes.
Lillian loved spending her time gardening, fishing, hunting, and crocheting. She had a love for dogs and would house many stray dogs. She loved cooking her chicken dumplings were a favorite to everyone that was blessed to share a meal with her.
She is survived by her two sons: Robert Lovett (Amanda) of Kansas City MO, Jesse Lovett (Danielle) of Lewisburg TN; Husband: Steve West of Magnolia KY; siblings: Terry Wilkinson of Hampshire, Sherry Atchisson of Mobile AL, Tina Marcy of Colorado Springs CO, Kristie Callihan (Nathan) of Olive Hill KY, Bobby Wilkinson of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Wilkinson; three grandchildren: Isabelle Dady and Raylee Jaye Lovett of Kansas City, Ethan Wade Lovett of Columbia; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Grimes.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday October 27th from 4-8 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Service will be held on Wednesday October 28th starting at 2 pm, family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest at Barnesville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Jesse Lovett, Robert Lovett, Randall Wilkinson, Terry Wilkinson, TJ Chapman, and Amos Wilkinson.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
