Linda Geisman
Chapel Hill - Linda Lou Geisman, age 74, a resident of Chapel Hill, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Shawn Follis officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Love in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 3, 1945 in Wells County, Indiana, Linda was the daughter of the late James A. Gearheart and the late Elsie Marie Moss Gearheart. She married Robert Steven Geisman on December 17, 1967; he preceded her in death on March 25, 2020. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds and was an amazing seamstress. Linda loved cooking and showing her grandkids how to cook. She was a faithful and devoted Christian who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Steven (Pauline) Geisman of Englewood, TN; daughters: Mindi (Greg) Johnson of Columbia, TN, Gwen (Shawn) Follis of Chapel Hill, TN, Angie (David) Potts of Columbia, TN, Jami Dewese of Chapel Hill, TN; brothers: Jerry (Sheryl) Gearheart, John Gearheart, Joe (Liz) Gearheart, Mike (Natalie) Gearheart, Dale (Joan) Gearheart, Steven (Carolyn) Gearheart, Lee (Penny) Gearheart; sisters: Carolyn (Larry) Bayless, Kathy (Gary) Rhodes; fourteen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son in law, Rodney Dewese; brothers: James and Thomas Gearheart; sister, Sara Hunt; and sister in law, Carolyn Gearheart.
Pallbearers will be: Blake Potts, Eli Potts, Boston Follis, AJ Price, David Potts, and Greg Johnson.
