Linda Gidcomb
1941 - 2020
Linda Gale
Gidcomb - Linda Gale Gidcomb, age 79, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1PM at Polk Memorial Gardens with Rick Points officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on July 18, 1941 in Columbia, Linda was the daughter of the late Walter Thomas Gidcomb, Jr. and the late Vera Marlin Gidcomb. She was very beloved by her parents and grandparents. Linda was a sweet and easy going person who had a beautiful singing voice.
She is survived by her cousins: Claudette Reed, Carol (Mike) Wilson, Dian (Will Johnson) Parsley; and friends, Buddy & Gloria Witherow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Jesse Marlin, Helen Potts Marlin, Walter Thomas Gidcomb, Sr.; aunts: Bertha Marlin Ball, Mildred Marlin Parsley; uncle, R.J. Marlin; and cousins: Helen Jane Marlin, Jesse Lee Marlin, Reese Potts, Boyd Potts, and Bruce Potts.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
