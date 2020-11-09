Linda Woodard
Mt. Pleasant - Linda Woodard, age 75, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away November 7, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11th at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the 2:00 service hour. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born June 10, 1945 in Maury County; Linda was the daughter of the late Dick Al Watkins, and the late Maybelle Odom Watkins; She was married to the late Ollie Ray Woodard. Linda was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking, wrestling, road trips. She liked being outdoors; fishing, camping, and being in the mountains. She was the queen of yard sales and auctions. A devoted Baptist, Linda was active in her Gospel Group.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children: Richard Musgrove, Mary White; brother: James (Gail) Bud Watkins; grandchildren: Cameron White, Briana White, Brittany (Alvin) Jones, James (Leondra) Wilhoite, Jr., Ashley (Brandon) Peters, Rickey Musgrove, and Clayton Musgrove; great grandchildren: Kenslea Wilhoite, Jamari Wilhoite, and Alannah Peters.
In addition to her parents and husband; Linda is preceded in death by her daughter: Lisa Darlene Wilhoite; sisters: Louise Williams, Clara Jean Lemay Langley, and Margaret Holder.
Acting as Pallbearers are: James Wilhoite, Jr., Alvin Jones, Joshua Boshers, James Lovette, Jay Bolton, and John Michael Bolton. Acting as Honorary Pallbearers are: Dr. Benny Gardener, and the nurses of Compassus Hospice.
