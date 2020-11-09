Linden Sullivan
Columbia - Linden "Shorty" Ewell Sullivan, age 94, passed away November 7, 2020, at Life Care Health and Rehab in Columbia, Tennessee. Linden was born November 11, 1925, to the late James Carol Sullivan and Vinnie Lou Ella Davis Tidwell.
Linden has always been a person of strong will and dedication. He worked as hard, for as long as he could. He spent over fifty years of his life working on a dairy farm. He worked a farm of 500 acres, and would routinely milk 150 cows twice a day. After Shorty retired he immediately went back to work. For over 20 years into his late 80's Linden repaired lawn mowers for people. He truly loved solving the problems of a failing machine and bringing them back to a functional life. In what little time Linden wasn't working he might be found watching the Atlanta Braves or Tennessee Titans. His family recalls the only time that he would ever stay up past 7:00 pm was to watch the Braves play. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Columbia where he attended faithfully until he was no longer able. Linden worked hard for his family, giving them all that he could. Linden was a sweet man and he is dearly loved by his family and all that knew him. He will be missed.
Linden is survived by his children: Dianne (Tony) Young, Jerry (Teresa) Sullivan, Sherry (Danny) Marshall, and Joe (Carole) Sullivan; grandchildren: Terry (Shelly) Beasley, Ronnie Reynolds, Tim Reynolds, Lee (Daphne) Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, Adam (Vicky) Marshall, Anthony (Paula) Marshall, Courtney Sullivan, Anna (Justin) Winks, Eric (Kayley) Mansfield, Colt (Ashley) Mansfield, April (Stacey) McEwen; 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Linden is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years: Mildred Capley Sullivan; parents: James and Vinnie Sullivan; daughter: Susan Jackson; grandson: Steven Sullivan; siblings: Isom Sullivan, Jadie Sullivan, Betty Lou Wakefield, Martha Mae Sullivan, Annie Lee Nall, Frances Joy LeMay, Samuel Sullivan, William Sullivan, Eugene Sullivan, and Albert Tidwell.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A Celebration of Linden's life will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN.
Pallbearers are Brian Caulkins, Mike Sullivan, Anthony Marshall, Adam Marshall, Cameron Marshall, Brandon Marshall, Terry Beasley, and Ronnie Reynolds.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com