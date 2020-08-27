Loris Jean Warf Willis
Santa Fe - Loris Jean Warf Willis, 91, homemaker and former resident of Santa Fe, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:30 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony Muston officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Knob Creek Baptist Church, 2054 Knob Creek Road, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born May 24, 1929 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Thomas Warf and the late Bertha Judd Warf. On July 15, 1950, she married Jack Rogers Willis who preceded her in death September 24, 2012. She was a 1947 graduate of Columbia Central High School. Along with her husband, Mrs. Willis square danced many years with the Wagon Wheelers and the Dixie Diamond Square Dance clubs. She was a member of Knob Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Kerry) Thacker of Santa Fe; son, Gary Willis of Columbia; grandchildren, Lt. Jason W. (Lori) Gray, US Army of Copperas Cove, Texas; Kaelin W. (Bobby Lee) Hanks of Munford; Joseph C. Carter of Murfreesboro; Seth R. (Mary Allison Thomas) Willis of Foley, Alabama; great grandchildren, Roman Gray; Jackson Gray; Kimber Hanks; Jetton Thomas; Caroline Carter; Piper Willis; Sydney Carter; Willis Hanks; and several nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Lt. Jason Gray, Seth Willis, Joseph Carter, Kaelin Hanks, Bobby Lee Hanks, and Kerry Thacker.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at The Bridge of Columbia and the staff of NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care for the care they provided to Mrs. Willis.