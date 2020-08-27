1/1
Loris Jean Warf Willis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loris Jean Warf Willis
Santa Fe - Loris Jean Warf Willis, 91, homemaker and former resident of Santa Fe, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:30 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony Muston officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Knob Creek Baptist Church, 2054 Knob Creek Road, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born May 24, 1929 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Thomas Warf and the late Bertha Judd Warf. On July 15, 1950, she married Jack Rogers Willis who preceded her in death September 24, 2012. She was a 1947 graduate of Columbia Central High School. Along with her husband, Mrs. Willis square danced many years with the Wagon Wheelers and the Dixie Diamond Square Dance clubs. She was a member of Knob Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Kerry) Thacker of Santa Fe; son, Gary Willis of Columbia; grandchildren, Lt. Jason W. (Lori) Gray, US Army of Copperas Cove, Texas; Kaelin W. (Bobby Lee) Hanks of Munford; Joseph C. Carter of Murfreesboro; Seth R. (Mary Allison Thomas) Willis of Foley, Alabama; great grandchildren, Roman Gray; Jackson Gray; Kimber Hanks; Jetton Thomas; Caroline Carter; Piper Willis; Sydney Carter; Willis Hanks; and several nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Lt. Jason Gray, Seth Willis, Joseph Carter, Kaelin Hanks, Bobby Lee Hanks, and Kerry Thacker.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at The Bridge of Columbia and the staff of NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care for the care they provided to Mrs. Willis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved