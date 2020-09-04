1/
Lucas James Richardson
Lucas James Richardson, 3 day old son of Bradley and Ashley Stevener Richardson, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at Friendship Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
In addition to his parents, Lucas is survived by his twin brother, Jacob Clinton Richardson; paternal grandparents, Michael and Kathy Richardson of Culleoka; maternal grandmother, Gina Stevener of Nashville; maternal grandfather, Ralph (Judy) Stevener of College Station, Texas; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
